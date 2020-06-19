BET Awards ‘20: Congrats To All Of This Year's Fabulous Nominees

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
The nominations are in for the 2020 BET Awards and many of your faves are in the running. From music to movies to sports, the best of the best in Black excellence will be front and center on June 28 at 8 p.m. EST.
Find out more about who is nominated for what projects and in what categories as you pick your favorites to win before the big show. Then enjoy the full list of nominations below.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
("Cuz I Love You," Lizzo; "Fever," Megan Thee Stallion; "Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé; "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.; "Kirk, "DaBaby; "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch)
The Album of the Year Award is one of the most coveted prizes at the BET Awards. The ladies outnumber the men this year, with Beyoncé (who holds the title of most BET Awards ever), Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and H.E.R. squaring up against rappers Da Baby and Roddy Ricch. Beyoncé had everyone reliving her epic Coachella performance with her Homecoming album, but will that be enough to fend off her stiff competition?
VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD
(Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"; DaBaby, "Bop"; Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"; Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"; Roddy Ricch, "The Box"; The Weeknd, "Heartless")
The Viewer’s Choice Award nominees show that it’s not always a rivalry in music. A few years ago, a Chris Brown/Drake collaboration would have been unthinkable, but now their smooth “No Guidance” track has been on repeat since last summer. For Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, there’s plenty of room for Hot Girls and Barbs. Future (ft. Drake), DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and the Weeknd all dropped heat too.
YOUNG STARS AWARD
(Alex Hibbert; Asante Blackk; Jahi Di'Allo Winston; Marsai Martin; Miles Brown; Storm Reid)
The babies are growing up and blazing their own paths! Teenage actress and executive producer Marsai Martin won the "Young Stars Award" in 2019, but she’s up for it again this year. Her black-ish co-star Miles Brown is also in the running. Emmy-nominated Asante Blackk wowed everyone in When They See Us and This is Us, while Storm Reid shined in Euphoria, Jahi Di’Allo Winston had an unforgettable role in Queen & Slim, and Alex Hibbert has taken center stage on The Chi.
SEE THE FULL BET 2020 NOMINATION BELOW
Album of the Year
"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo
"Fever," Megan Thee Stallion
"Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé
"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.
"Kirk, "DaBaby
"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
EarthGang
Griselda
JACKBOYS
Migos
Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Video of the Year
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"
Doja Cat, "Say So"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor
Best New Artist
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
Dr. Bobby Jones
Best Gospel/Inspirational
Fred Hammond, "Alright"
John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"
Kanye West, "Follow God"
Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"
PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"
The Clark Sisters, "Victory"
Best Movie
"Bad Boys for Life"
"Dolemite Is My Name"
"Harriet"
"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"
"Just Mercy"
"Queen & Slim"
Best Actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
Best Actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Young Stars Award
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di'Allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
Sportswoman of the Year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the Year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
Stephen Curry
BET HER Award
Alicia Keys, "Underdog"
Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"
Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"
Layton Greene, "I Choose"
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"
Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"
Viewer's Choice Award
Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"
DaBaby, "Bop"
Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"
Roddy Ricch, "The Box"
The Weeknd, "Heartless"
Best International Act
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss'B (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.Pri Noir (France)
Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act
Rema (Nigeria)
SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
Drake photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM; Meghan photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; and Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage.
