BET Awards ‘20: Congrats To All Of This Year's Fabulous Nominees

BET Awards ‘20: Congrats To All Of This Year's Fabulous Nominees

From up-and-coming stars to living legends, we are honoring the best in Black excellence.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Demetria Irwin

The nominations are in for the 2020 BET Awards and many of your faves are in the running. From music to movies to sports, the best of the best in Black excellence will be front and center on June 28 at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED: BET Awards ‘20: BET Her Award Nominees

Find out more about who is nominated for what projects and in what categories as you pick your favorites to win before the big show. Then enjoy the full list of nominations below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR 

("Cuz I Love You," Lizzo; "Fever," Megan Thee Stallion; "Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé; "I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.; "Kirk, "DaBaby; "Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch)

The Album of the Year Award is one of the most coveted prizes at the BET Awards. The ladies outnumber the men this year, with Beyoncé (who holds the title of most BET Awards ever), Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, and H.E.R. squaring up against rappers Da Baby and Roddy Ricch. Beyoncé had everyone reliving her epic Coachella performance with her Homecoming album, but will that be enough to fend off her stiff competition?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

VIEWER'S CHOICE AWARD

(Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"; DaBaby, "Bop"; Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"; Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"; Roddy Ricch, "The Box"; The Weeknd, "Heartless")

The Viewer’s Choice Award nominees show that it’s not always a rivalry in music. A few years ago, a Chris Brown/Drake collaboration would have been unthinkable, but now their smooth  “No Guidance” track has been on repeat since last summer. For Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, there’s plenty of room for Hot Girls and Barbs. Future (ft. Drake), DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, and the Weeknd all dropped heat too. 

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: Drake and Future perform onstage during the Final Stop of 'Aubrey & The three Amigos Tour' at State Farm Arena on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

YOUNG STARS AWARD  

(Alex Hibbert;  Asante Blackk; Jahi Di'Allo Winston; Marsai Martin; Miles Brown; Storm Reid)

The babies are growing up and blazing their own paths! Teenage actress and executive producer Marsai Martin won the "Young Stars Award" in 2019, but she’s up for it again this year. Her black-ish co-star Miles Brown is also in the running. Emmy-nominated Asante Blackk wowed everyone in When They See Us and This is Us, while Storm Reid shined in Euphoria, Jahi Di’Allo Winston had an unforgettable role in Queen & Slim, and Alex Hibbert has taken center stage on The Chi.

BLACK-ISH - "Is It Desert or Dessert" - Dre has concerns about Jack and Diane spending the weekend with their friends' family in the desert. Meanwhile, Pops is forced to come to terms with how he treats women after he helps set Junior up on "black-ish," TUESDAY, MAY 14 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images) MARSAI MARTIN, MILES BROWN
The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Kelsey McNeal via Getty Images)

SEE THE FULL BET 2020 NOMINATION BELOW

 

Album of the Year

"Cuz I Love You," Lizzo

"Fever," Megan Thee Stallion

"Homecoming: The Live Album," Beyoncé

"I Used to Know Her," H.E.R.

"Kirk, "DaBaby

"Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial," Roddy Ricch

 

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

 

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

 

Best Group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

EarthGang

Griselda

JACKBOYS

Migos

 

Best Collaboration

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

H.E.R. ft. YG, "Slide"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Wale ft. Jeremih, "On Chill"

 

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

 

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

 

Video of the Year

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend, "Higher"

Doja Cat, "Say So"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

 

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana "Spike Tee" Taylor

 

Best New Artist

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

Dr. Bobby Jones

 

Best Gospel/Inspirational

Fred Hammond, "Alright"

John P. Kee ft. Zacardi Cortez, "I Made It Out"

Kanye West, "Follow God"

Kirk Franklin, "Just for Me"

PJ Morton ft. Le'Andria Johnson & Mary Mary, "All In His Pain"

The Clark Sisters, "Victory"

 

Best Movie

"Bad Boys for Life"

"Dolemite Is My Name"

"Harriet"

"Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé"

"Just Mercy"

"Queen & Slim"

 

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

 

Best Actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

 

Young Stars Award

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di'Allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

 

Sportswoman of the Year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

 

Sportsman of the Year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes II

Stephen Curry

 

BET HER Award

Alicia Keys, "Underdog"

Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy, WizKid & Saint Jhn, "Brown Skin Girl"

Ciara ft. Lupita Nyong'o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La, "Melanin"

Layton Greene, "I Choose"

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott, "Tempo"

Rapsody ft. PJ Morgan, "Afeni"

 

Viewer's Choice Award

Chris Brown Ft. Drake, "No Guidance"

DaBaby, "Bop"

Future ft. Drake, "Life Is Good"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj, "Hot Girl Summer"

Roddy Ricch, "The Box"

The Weeknd, "Heartless"

 

Best International Act

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss'B (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.Pri Noir (France)

 

Viewer's Choice: Best New International Act

Rema (Nigeria)

SHA SHA (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

 

Drake photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for MAXIM; Meghan photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy; and Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage.

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music