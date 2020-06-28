BET Awards 2020: Roddy Ricch Brought Chill Vibes With ‘Ballin’ And ‘The Box’

Coming into the BET Awards as the second most nominated artist alongside Megan Thee Stallion, and behind Drake (who has six noms), there was already a lot of anticipation for Roddy Ricch's performance.

And the rising Compton rapper did not disappoint.

Joined by a lone female dancer in an ever-shifting kaleidoscope dress, Roddy kicked off his set with a performance of his Grammy-nominated, DJ Mustard-assisted hit “High Fashion.”

Donning a simple black T-shirt with “Black Lives Matter” written in large bold white font, the 21-year-old brought all the chill vibes with his intimate piano set before he transitioned into his chart-topper fan-favorite, “The Box.”

The single’s iconic opening chords came in as Roddy came back onto the screen, this time in the driver’s seat of a white luxury sports car. Launching into the song, Roddy hopped out of the whip as his set became washed in purple, blue, and red lights before the lights switched to footage of sweeping views of California.

Even though the BET Awards had to go virtual without an audience this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roddy included a special nod to his fans. The rapper played submitted videos from various fans vibing out to “The Box” from inside the safety of their homes.