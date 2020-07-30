Rihanna Confirms Her Album Is Coming Out And Promises The Wait Will Be ‘Worth It’

Amid the rollout of her newly-launched Fenty skincare line, Rihanna gave her loyal fanbase, the Navy, a status update on her long-awaited ninth album.

The Barbadian multi-hyphenate has been very busy expanding her Fenty empire over the past few years, which has caused the album to be delayed. Fans have made her aware of their desperate need for new music from her on more than one occasion.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her skincare line over a video call, Rihanna confirmed that the project is still very much on its way and promised her fans the wait will be well worth it.

“I am always working on music,” Rihanna said. “I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out. And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens.”

However, the Fenty mogul made it clear that she’s not going to give in to fans’ demands and release new music when it feels right. "I'm not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting," she told the outlet. "It's taken this long, I'm gonna make it worth it."

Although Rihanna didn’t give a specific release date, her update comes as some much needed relief for her fans who have been waiting four years for new music from her. Her last album, Anti, was released in 2016. Rihanna has been teasing her fans about the album since December 2018 with many hoping that it would materialize in 2019. That did not happen, but the Grammy-winning singer has graciously shared a few hints as to what fans can expect when her ninth studio album finally drops.

Most recently, in March, she was featured on OVO signee PARTYNEXTDOOR’s single, “Believe It,” from his latest album, Partymobile.

“I don't want my albums to feel like themes,” she told British Vogue for their April 2020 issue. “There are no rules. There's no format. There's just good music, and if I feel it, I'm putting it out. I feel like I have no boundaries,” Rihanna continued. “I've done everything – I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre – now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want.”