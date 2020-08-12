Fat Joe Declares Drake Is The ‘Michael Jackson Of This Time’

Fat Joe set the Twitterverse afire after the Bronx rap veteran opined that Drake is the ‘Michael Jackson of this time.’



It’s undeniable that Drake’s career has reached a height accomplished by few others in the music industry. Taken under Lil Wayne’s tuteluge at Cash Money Records, the Canadian-born artist has dominated the rap game for the past decade while his OVO empire continues to expand. But in the eyes of Bronx rap veteran Fat Joe, there is no one else who compares to the rap titan than the late King of Pop himself.

Joe shared his sentiments during a recent Instagram Live session with Rick Ross over the weekend. The Maybach Music label head hopped on the livestream to chop it up about his career with Joe following his Verzuz battle with 2 Chainz. At one point during their conversation, the topic turned Rozay’s friendship with Drake came up.

While discussing Ross’ connection to Drake, Joe took a moment to show his appreciation for the 33-year-old.

“Drake is possibly the hardest person to get in touch with,” he said. “Let's be clear. Every song he does goes No. 1. He's just like the Michael Jackson of this time.”

