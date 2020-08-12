T.I., John Legend, Pharrell Williams And More React To Joe Biden Naming Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Reactions are continuing to pour in after Joe Biden announced yesterday that he had selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP running mate.
After months of speculation, the Democratic presidential candidate relayed the news via Twitter on Tuesday (August 11).
“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted out. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”
Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020
RELATED: Sen. Kamala Harris History Is Made As Twitter Reacts To Joe Biden’s 2020 Running Mate
Harris makes history as the first Black woman, Indian-American and HBCU alumni to be chosen as a vice presidential candidate.
Moments after his announcement, Harris took to Instagram to share a message of her own.
“Joe Biden is a leader who can unify the American people, because he's spent his life fighting for the American people. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals,” Harris captioned a photo of the pair high-fiving. "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do everything it takes to make @JoeBiden our next Commander-in-Chief.”
View this post on Instagram
Joe Biden is a leader who can unify the American people, because he's spent his life fighting for the American people. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals. I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do everything it takes to make @JoeBiden our next Commander-in-Chief.
Following the news, a number of stars including T.I., John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Ciara and more took to social media to show their support for the potential first Black female VP.
RELATED: Kamala Harris Says She's 'Ready To Go To Work' In New Campaign Video
Very happy for our friend and Senator and future Vice-President, @KamalaHarris, and very much looking forward to voting for the Biden-Harris ticket to begin the difficult work of recovering from this nightmare presidency and building an even better future.— John Legend (@johnlegend) August 11, 2020
Congratulations to Kamala! Making history! pic.twitter.com/zaYPFLbL8B— Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) August 11, 2020
It’s official... @KamalaHarris Let’s Go!!!— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) August 11, 2020
History made. @KamalaHarris 👏🏾— Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) August 11, 2020
CONGRATULATIONS @KamalaHarris! #GIRLPOWER! pic.twitter.com/PWhGDScr8I— Ciara (@ciara) August 11, 2020
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, John Shearer/Getty Images and Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET
