T.I., John Legend, Pharrell Williams And More React To Joe Biden Naming Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

Reactions are continuing to pour in after Joe Biden announced yesterday that he had selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP running mate.

After months of speculation, the Democratic presidential candidate relayed the news via Twitter on Tuesday (August 11).

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted out. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”