T.I., John Legend, Pharrell Williams And More React To Joe Biden Naming Kamala Harris As His Running Mate

The California Senator could make history as the first Black woman VP.

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Danielle Ransom

Reactions are continuing to pour in after Joe Biden announced yesterday that he had selected California Senator Kamala Harris as his VP running mate.

After months of speculation, the Democratic presidential candidate relayed the news via Twitter on Tuesday (August 11). 

“I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted out. “Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign.”

Harris makes history as the first Black woman, Indian-American and HBCU alumni to be chosen as a vice presidential candidate.

Moments after his announcement, Harris took to Instagram to share a message of her own.

“Joe Biden is a leader who can unify the American people, because he's spent his life fighting for the American people. And as president, he will build an America that lives up to our ideals,” Harris captioned a photo of the pair high-fiving. "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do everything it takes to make @JoeBiden our next Commander-in-Chief.”

Following the news, a number of stars including T.I., John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Ciara and more took to social media to show their support for the potential first Black female VP.

Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage, John Shearer/Getty Images and Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

