Patti LaBelle Debuts Previously Unreleased Track, ‘Aint Nuthin’ But A Feelin’

A previously unreleased track from Patti LaBelle, titled “Ain't Nuthin’ But A Feelin,’” has been released for the first time.

The song was originally recorded by the soul and R&B icon during studio sessions for her 1989 LP, Be Yourself.

It arrives as part of a brand new digital EP of the same title that came out on Friday (Sept. 4), according to a press statement. “Ain't Nuthin’ But A Feelin’” was produced and written by Full Force, with background vocals and instrumentals performed by DJ Geenius a.k.a Full Force’s Baby Gee, and Cheryl Pepsii Riley. LaBelle also worked with the R&B group on “I Got It Like That,” which was released on Be Yourself.

The EP features various mixes of the track, such as the “Cleaning House Mix” and the “The Ozone Layer Mix” as well as the “M & M Mix” remixed by producer and DJ John Morales.

Patti LaBelle is the latest musical great to revisit some of her classic records.

Earlier this year, rock legend Tina Turner came out of retirement for a collaboration with DJ Kygo. The Queen of Rock-n-Roll connected with the Norwegian producer to release a remix of her iconic classic, “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” in July. The remix debuted at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart.



Take a listen to “Ain't Nuthin’ But A Feelin’” below.