Houston Love: Slim Thug Wants To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Boy

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion likes to post a thirst trap every now and again, and we can’t blame her.

That said, the reactions can get a little out of control sometimes. Case in point: fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug, who decided to shoot his shot on some of Meg’s recent posts with hopes it’ll land better than a Russell Westbrook three-pointer.

“Let me be yo video h*e,” Thug commented under a video Meg posted of herself in a bikini.

In another video Megan posted of her unboxing lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, Slim Thug commented, “Wear it for me.”