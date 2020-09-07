Houston Love: Slim Thug Wants To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Boy

Houston Love: Slim Thug Wants To Be Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Boy

The rapper is blatantly shooting his shot.

Published 18 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

It’s no secret that Megan Thee Stallion likes to post a thirst trap every now and again, and we can’t blame her.

That said, the reactions can get a little out of control sometimes. Case in point: fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug, who decided to shoot his shot on some of Meg’s recent posts with hopes it’ll land better than a Russell Westbrook three-pointer.

“Let me be yo video h*e,” Thug commented under a video Meg posted of herself in a bikini.

In another video Megan posted of her unboxing lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line, Slim Thug commented, “Wear it for me.”

Phew! No pump fakes happening in H-Town.

Photo: Rick Kern/Getty Images and Amanda Edwards/FilmMagic

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC