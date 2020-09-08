Gladys Knight And Patti Labelle Will Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 10: (L-R) Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle attend Brooks Atkinson Theatre on June 10, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Find out all the details.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

The next Verzuz is going to be a legendary one as Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will go hit-for-hit.

Knight and LeBelle have prior collaborations, including the iconic song “Sisters in the Name of Love” with Dionne Warwick.

The livestream is slated for Sunday, September 13 at 8 pm EST.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti. This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET,” the official Verzuz announcement reads in-part. “Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.” 

See the announcement below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

