Gladys Knight And Patti Labelle Will Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

The next Verzuz is going to be a legendary one as Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will go hit-for-hit.

Knight and LeBelle have prior collaborations, including the iconic song “Sisters in the Name of Love” with Dionne Warwick.

RELATED: Verzuz Battle: Here’s The Stats From Monica And Brandy’s Record-Breaking Session

The livestream is slated for Sunday, September 13 at 8 pm EST.

“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti. This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET,” the official Verzuz announcement reads in-part. “Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.”

See the announcement below.