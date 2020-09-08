Gladys Knight And Patti Labelle Will Face Off In Next Verzuz Battle

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
The next Verzuz is going to be a legendary one as Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle will go hit-for-hit.
Knight and LeBelle have prior collaborations, including the iconic song “Sisters in the Name of Love” with Dionne Warwick.
The livestream is slated for Sunday, September 13 at 8 pm EST.
“The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti. This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET,” the official Verzuz announcement reads in-part. “Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.”
See the announcement below.
The Master Class we’ve ALL been waiting for! @MsGladysKnight vs. @MsPattiPatti 🔥 This Sunday at 5PM PT/8PM ET.— Verzuz (@verzuzonline) September 8, 2020
Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this classic affair.
Watch it on our IG or in HD on @AppleMusic.
Drinks by @Ciroc. pic.twitter.com/tgCAOdBFgc
Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
