Alicia Keys Surprises Essential Workers With Heartfelt Tribute Performance

As Alicia Keys gears up to release her new album, she took a moment to pay tribute to essential workers.
On Thursday (September 17), the Grammy-winning songstress was on Good Morning America where she performed at a socially distanced event in New York City. She dedicated the set to two nurses, Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, who were in attendance as well as the countless “heroes” that have been at the forefront of the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
She performed her new single “Good Job,” singing “You're doing a good job / Don't get too down / The world needs you now / Know that you matter.”
Keys could not pass up the opportunity to pay tribute to “the beautiful resilient city of New York,” saying “I got to play this for you” as she segued into “Empire State of Mind.”
Keys and Jay-Z connected for collaboration back in 2009 for The Blueprint 3, to much acclaim. The song has since re-emerged as an anthem of resilience for their home state, which was among one of the states heavily impacted when the coronavirus outbreak first started, according to the New York Times.
Keys also performed her latest single release, “Love Looks Better.”
“I think we can all see that we've been real busy and real distracted to the point where we've all been forced to slow down in so many ways and recognize what's important,” she said of the song’s message to Good Morning America.
“So it really says my love looks better on you as opposed to all these other places that we're trying to rush to and get to and all these things we're trying to accomplish. My love looks better right here, right now.”
“Love Looks Better” and “Good Job” will be on her seventh studio album, Alicia, which is slated to drop on Friday (September 18).
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
(Photo: Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ)
