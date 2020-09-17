Alicia Keys Surprises Essential Workers With Heartfelt Tribute Performance

As Alicia Keys gears up to release her new album, she took a moment to pay tribute to essential workers.

On Thursday (September 17), the Grammy-winning songstress was on Good Morning America where she performed at a socially distanced event in New York City. She dedicated the set to two nurses, Charles Alfred and Chinyere Okoro, who were in attendance as well as the countless “heroes” that have been at the forefront of the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

She performed her new single “Good Job,” singing “You're doing a good job / Don't get too down / The world needs you now / Know that you matter.”

Keys could not pass up the opportunity to pay tribute to “the beautiful resilient city of New York,” saying “I got to play this for you” as she segued into “Empire State of Mind.”