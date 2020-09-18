2Chainz, 6lack And Others To Participate In ‘Feed Your City Challenge’ In Atlanta

2Chainz, 6lack and other notable artists have teamed up to help people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Launched in June, Tony Draper, Pusha T and former NBA star Ricky Davis partnered together to create the “Feed Your City Challenge,” which provide fresh groceries and essential PPE supplies to families across the U.S. The first drive was held in Pusha T’s hometown of Norfolk, Virginia. The challenge went to Petersburg for its second drive where Trey Songz showed up to hand out fresh produce and other groceries to thousands of people, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.

Drives have since been held in New York City, Los Angeles and Miami. Rick Ross, Raphael Saadiq, DJ Mustard, Roddy Ricch and more have made appearances.

The next drive is set to take place in Atlanta on Saturday (September 19). According to local outlet 11Alive, 2Chainz and 6lack will be in attendance.

The drive will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Metro Mart parking lot in the Sylvan Hills neighborhood. The event’s organizations will also be holding a voter registration where people can sign up or make sure they are registered to vote ahead of the upcoming presidential election on November 3.