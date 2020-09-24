How Top Dawg Entertainment Is Stepping Into The Esports World

Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith is getting involved in the esports world as an investor.

According to a Wednesday (September 23) press release, ReKTGlobal, the global esports, business authority and parent company of pro esports organizations Rogue and London Royal Ravens announced Tiffith will be joining the ownership team.

“Anthony is a trailblazer in the music industry and an incredible addition to the ReKTGlobal ownership team,” said Amish Shah, co-founder of ReKTGlobal. “He has a strong business acumen, a propensity for finding and grooming hip-hop’s biggest artists, and an understanding of how to balance artistic integrity, all while achieving massive commercial success. He even goes above and beyond for his community, like recently covering rent for over 300 L.A. families.”

He continued: “That passion for both talent and community is something we really admire and respect, and we couldn't be more honored to welcome him to the ReKTGlobal family as we continue to bridge the gap between the world of esports and entertainment.”

Tiffith joins other big names in music and sports, including Steve Aoki, Nicky Romero, music producer Tainy, Washington Football Team’s Landon Collins, Utah Jazz’ Rudy Gobert and tennis professional Taylor Fritz.

Tiffith released his own statement about the new partnership. “Esports is a hot industry and one I’ve wanted to break into for a long time, but until now, never found the right partner to make it worth it,” he said. “ReKTGlobal was that game-changer for me. Along with some of the most exciting teams in esports, ReKTGlobal’s vision, power, and hustle is undeniable, and I know we’ll do great things together to take over the hip-hop and esports world.”