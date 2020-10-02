Megan Thee Stallion Is Dropping Her Debut Album This Fall

The Houston rapper unveiled the new single earlier this week. She posted an artwork of her and the Atlanta rapper painted on the side of a woman’s body covered in roses on Instagram.

The new single dropped at midnight on Friday (October 2) and arrived accompanied by a music video directed by Colin Tilley.

For this time around, Megan transports viewers into the psychedelic realm of Alice in Wonderland while Thugger channels Edward Scissorhands.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Drops Freestyle Addressing Tory Lanez Shooting Incident

While a name nor release date for the project has been revealed thus far, Meg has confirmed that she is gearing up to the release of her debut album this fall – and “Don’t Stop” is the first single, according to a press release obtained by FADER.

The single arrives just in time ahead of her Saturday Night Live performance where she will be the musical guest for the show’s 46th season premiere this Saturday (October 3).

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Gives First Glimpse Of Her Fashion Nova Jeans Designed For Tall Women



This comes after what has been a banner year for Megan. She dropped off “Girls in the Hood” in July which was soon followed by her smash chart-topping “Savage Remix” with Beyoncé. In August, Megan joined Cardi B for a record-breaking team up on “WAP” (and whose visual was also directed by Tilley).

Bouncing back from the July 12 shooting incident involving Tory Lanez, the 25-year-old also made TIME’s annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Most recently, Megan nabbed snagged eight nominations, including Album of the Year, ahead of the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, that will air later this month on October 27.

Check out “Don’t Stop” below.