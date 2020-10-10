Megan Thee Stallion Sets Up Scholarship Fund For Women Of Color

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Chris Rock" Episode 1786 -- Pictured: Musical guest Megan Thee Stallion during the "Hello" sketch on Saturday, October 3, 2020 -- (Photo by: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

The scholarship is a partnership with Rap Rotation.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing financial relief to two of her hotties by setting up a $10,000 scholarship fund.

On Thursday (October 8), the Houston rapper announced the “Don’t Stop” fund, which is in partnership with Amazon Music’s Hip Hop brand Rap Rotation. The scholarship will be awarded to two women of color who are pursuing college educations, according to a press release.

The fund is named after her recent single “Don’t Stop,” featuring Young Thug and aims to help two recipients push past “the obstacles” 2020 has presented to everyone. According to the qualifications to apply, any woman of color pursuing “a degree in any field of study in any part of the world.”

"Megan is incredibly passionate about the transformative power of education and remains a strong advocate for women pursuing a college degree," the website for applications reads. 

Megan herself has been pursuing a college degree. She’s been enrolled at Texas Southern University since 2019. In August, she was named one of Time’s Most Influential People for her contributions to music and more.

"I want to get my degree because I really want my mom to be proud," Megan told PEOPLE in June. "She saw me going to school before she passed. I'm doing it for me, but I'm also doing it for the women in my family who made me who I am today."

Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

