Snoop Dogg Encourages Voters To ‘Drop It in the Box’ In DNC Mail-In Ballot Campaign

Early voting has started across many states in the U.S. as we approach the presidential election on November 3. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to persist, millions of Americans have opted to cast their vote through the mail. And, Snoop Dogg is now doing his part to encourage people to exercise their right to vote safely.

In a new 60-second ad in partnership with the Democratic National Committee, the West Coast rap legend remixed his 2004 hit, “Drop It Like It’s Hot” into a campaign ad reminding voters that they can vote via mail-in ballot. The short, but catchy, clip shows masked voters dropping off their votes at an official drop box while stressing the importance of the 2020 presidential election. The ad ends by directing viewers to visit iwillvote.com/locate to find drop box locations near them.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting. We need every single American to get out there and vote,” the rapper said in a statement obtained by The Hill. “It’s time for y'all to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

Snoop Dogg revealed in an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood earlier this year that he will cast a ballot for the first time in the 2020 presidential election.



“I ain't never voted a day in my life, but this year I think I'm going to get out and vote because I can't stand to see this punk in office one more year,” he said at the time. “For many years they had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn’t vote because you had a criminal record. I didn't know that. My record's been expunged so now I can vote.”



Check out the ad below.