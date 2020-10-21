Lil Yachty Says He Earned ‘Seven Figures’ For Writing City Girls’ 2018 Single, ‘Act Up’

Lil Yachty had some words for people talking trash to him for writing the City Girls’ smash hit, “Act Up.”

It’s no secret that Lil Yachty co-wrote the single and he even appeared in the music video for the song. The record went on to become one of the defining songs of the summer 2018 season and was a breakthrough moment for City Girls. It remains one of the Miami rap duo’s biggest records to date.

Unfortunately ever since its release, Lil Boat has had to deal with a lot of people trolling him over his involvement in penning the jam because of its raunchy and hyper sexual lyrical content. Recently a fan decided to tease the 23-year-old about it again, prompting him to address the matter during an Instagram Live session this week.

"Mans talking about, I wrote City Girls. I’m sure his b—h sing it, and I wanna let him know that was an eight-figure check and it’s still coming," Yachty explained while getting his hair braided on the livestream. The rapper corrected himself and clarified that it was actually only seven figures but his point still stands.

“Let me talk to whoever that civilian was on the last insert. These n—as be so close-minded and ain’t ever seen no real money,” he continued.

Lil Yachty spoke about co-writing “Act Up” in an interview with Kerwin Frost back in April 2019. He revealed that he penned a majority of the song except for JT’s last verse.

“One day I was in the studio with my best friend Earl and he played the beat and said ‘write something for City Girls' and I was like ‘okay.’ And I just did it,” he said at the time. “I know them personally, and I know what women like to hear. What's some like, raunchy s—t? I just started saying it, and before I went into the booth I said ‘no homo, y’all’ because all my boys was in the room.”