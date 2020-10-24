Iggy Azalea Confirms Split With Playboi Carti

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 25: Iggy Azalea arriving at Capital Radio studios on November 25, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Iggy Azalea Confirms Split With Playboi Carti

The couple welcomed a son, Onyx, this past May.

Published 7 hours ago

Iggy Azalea is confirming that she is no longer in a relationship with Playboi Carti.

After the Australian rapper sparked breakup rumors in her Instagram Story on Friday night (October 23), she is putting any lingering speculation to bed.

Azalea gave a brief update on her IG Story on Saturday, saying she is raising her and Carti’s son Onyx as a single mother.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti’s Atlanta Home Was Reportedly Robbed

"What I meant last night was I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she wrote in white over an all-black background.

Iggy recently made eye-opening posts on IG, writing things like, “You Lost a Real 1,” and, "People take loyalty for granted [and] that's why I'd rather be alone," adding three vomiting emojis.

Azalea and Carti have been together for two years. In 2019, there were rumors that the couple had called it quits, which were later denied by Carti. 

Iggy gave birth to Onyx back in May.

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC