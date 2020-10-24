Iggy Azalea Confirms Split With Playboi Carti

Iggy Azalea is confirming that she is no longer in a relationship with Playboi Carti.

After the Australian rapper sparked breakup rumors in her Instagram Story on Friday night (October 23), she is putting any lingering speculation to bed.

Azalea gave a brief update on her IG Story on Saturday, saying she is raising her and Carti’s son Onyx as a single mother.

RELATED: Iggy Azalea And Playboi Carti’s Atlanta Home Was Reportedly Robbed

"What I meant last night was I'm raising my son alone & I'm not in a relationship," she wrote in white over an all-black background.

Iggy recently made eye-opening posts on IG, writing things like, “You Lost a Real 1,” and, "People take loyalty for granted [and] that's why I'd rather be alone," adding three vomiting emojis.

Azalea and Carti have been together for two years. In 2019, there were rumors that the couple had called it quits, which were later denied by Carti.

Iggy gave birth to Onyx back in May.