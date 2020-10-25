Cardi B Had To Be Restrained During Offset Police Encounter

“That's my husband! Why are you pointing a gun at him?” the rapper yelled while restrained by a friend, according to The Daily Mail .

Cardi B confronted the officers who detained her husband, Migos rapper Offset , who was questioned Saturday (October 24) about allegedly brandishing a gun at Trump supporters holding a rally in Beverly Hills.

She reportedly rolled up at the scene in a black Rolls Royce as Offset argued with the cops, who dragged him out of his vehicle when he refused to turn off the engine. Offset’s fans watched the traffic stop on his Instagram Live.

More than 2,500 attended the rally at which Offset’s spokesperson told PEOPLE that “aggressive Trump supporter” attacked the rapper. Offset explained to the cops that someone “beat my car up with a flag.”



The police arrested Cardi B’s 20-year-old cousin, Marcelo Almanazar, a passenger in the vehicle and charged him with carrying a concealed weapon and carrying a loaded firearm in public. His bail was set at $35,000. Offset was released without charge.