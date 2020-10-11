Cardi B And Offset Spark Rumors Of Reuniting At Her Las Vegas Birthday Party

Written by Nigel Roberts

Are they back together? Many people are asking that question after Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, were photographed kissing at her birthday party on Saturday (Oct. 10) night. The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in September. She celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas with several other celebs, including Megan Thee Stallion and Tommie Lee.

JT, Megan thee Stallion and Tommie Lee inside Cardi B’s birthday party 🦚 pic.twitter.com/7PYh0UIZsc — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) October 11, 2020

At some point in the evening, a camera captured the couple kissing each other.

Cardi B And Offset Were Spotted Kissing At Her Birthday Party https://t.co/hWJtZLZwz7 — BuzzFeed Celeb (@BuzzFeedCeleb) October 11, 2020

Offset shared several steamy videos on his Instagram Story featuring Cardi and guests dancing well into the morning. In one of the videos, Cardi is seen twerking in front of him. In another clip, Offset reaches out and touches his ex while she dances for him. Cardi received a surprise birthday gift, a bright pink billboard, from Offset, who presented the gift on behalf of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture. It reads “Happy Birthday Mommy, Love, Kulture” and features a photo of them wearing matching pink outfits, sunglasses and handbags.

Offset Buys Cardi B a Happy Birthday Billboard From Their Daughter, Kulture, as Fans Believe He’s Trying To Get Her To Not Move Forward With Divorce [VIDEO] https://t.co/x4AexHs7f6 — Hip-HopVibe.com (@HipHopVibe1) October 10, 2020

RELATED: Offset Surprises Cardi B With Birthday Billboard From Daughter Kulture Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, and went public with their marriage that October, when Offset got on one knee at a stadium concert in Philadelphia and presented her with a ring. The couple nearly split over cheating rumors, but reconciled in 2018 after Offset crashed the stage at Cardi's Rolling Loud concert and begged for her forgiveness in front of thousands.

