Cardi B And Offset Spark Rumors Of Reuniting At Her Las Vegas Birthday Party

Many people are asking that question after Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, were photographed kissing at her birthday party on Saturday (Oct. 10) night. The “WAP” rapper filed for divorce in September.
She celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas with several other celebs, including Megan Thee Stallion and Tommie Lee.
At some point in the evening, a camera captured the couple kissing each other.
Offset shared several steamy videos on his Instagram Story featuring Cardi and guests dancing well into the morning. In one of the videos, Cardi is seen twerking in front of him. In another clip, Offset reaches out and touches his ex while she dances for him.
Cardi received a surprise birthday gift, a bright pink billboard, from Offset, who presented the gift on behalf of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter Kulture. It reads “Happy Birthday Mommy, Love, Kulture” and features a photo of them wearing matching pink outfits, sunglasses and handbags.
Cardi and Offset secretly tied the knot in 2017, and went public with their marriage that October, when Offset got on one knee at a stadium concert in Philadelphia and presented her with a ring. The couple nearly split over cheating rumors, but reconciled in 2018 after Offset crashed the stage at Cardi's Rolling Loud concert and begged for her forgiveness in front of thousands.
(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
