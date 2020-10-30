Common Releases New Album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Common has released a new album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1.
The Chicago native announced the project earlier this week. Ahead of the release, the 48-year-old rapper gave fans a preview of what to expect by dropping “Say Peace,” featuring Black Thought and PJ. The album arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (Oct. 30).
In a post on Instagram, Common shared that he hopes that the project will bring “some joy and love” to people during these uncertain times.
“During these times, I want to use my art, platform and voice to spread a message of Love, Joy and Compassion and make a difference in the world,” the Chicago native wrote on Instagram. “I feel blessed to share that my new album, A #BeautifulRevolution Pt. 1, is out now across all streaming platforms. I hope that you enjoy the new music made for these times to bring you some Joy and Love.”
Following the album’s release, Common was on The Nadeska Show on Apple Music 1 to discuss the project where he revealed there would be a film to accompany it. He also shared that he will be recording part two of the album soon.
“I really started this project two months ago, like in late August. It was just inspired. And I'm just grateful. And I wanted it to be for these times to speak to people. Doing whatever they may be dealing with is causing some type of angst, anxiety or anger,” he said. “That was the energy and the intent of the music. To lift us up out of that and just give us some peace.”
A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1. marks his follow-up to 2019’s Let Love. According to Rolling Stone, another track from the project “A Place In This World,” was recently featured in an ad for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.
Take a listen to A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1. below.
