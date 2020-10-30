Common Releases New Album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1

Common has released a new album, A Beautiful Revolution Pt 1.

The Chicago native announced the project earlier this week. Ahead of the release, the 48-year-old rapper gave fans a preview of what to expect by dropping “Say Peace,” featuring Black Thought and PJ. The album arrived on streaming platforms on Friday (Oct. 30).

In a post on Instagram, Common shared that he hopes that the project will bring “some joy and love” to people during these uncertain times.



“During these times, I want to use my art, platform and voice to spread a message of Love, Joy and Compassion and make a difference in the world,” the Chicago native wrote on Instagram. “I feel blessed to share that my new album, A #BeautifulRevolution Pt. 1, is out now across all streaming platforms. I hope that you enjoy the new music made for these times to bring you some Joy and Love.”