Biggie Smalls’ Son Recalls Dad As ‘Human’ With ‘Good Heart’

The Notorious B.I.G. is slated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Saturday (November 7), and his son reflects on his father’s legacy in anticipation of the event.

C.J. Wallace, the son of the New York rap legend and singer Faith Evans, tells PEOPLE’s the TV Show! that his father, also known as Biggie Smalls, would be honored.

"It's a huge year and for it to end this way — if he were here, he would be delighted," the 24-year-old tells the entertainment news outlet’s . "It's about time. He deserves it. He's an icon in his own and he deserves to be mentioned among other icons."

Biggie will be just one of 2020’s inductees, which also include Whitney Houston, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Nine Inch Nails and T.Rex.

Wallace describes his dad as much more than a great rapper, rather he looks back at him as a nice guy with a great heart.

"People often forget that he was human. He was a regular guy," he says. "He loved to make people laugh. He loved to care for his people and do as much as he could for his friends and family. The Hip Hop Mount Rushmore — he is for sure on that list."

He added: "He is this huge iconic figure and it's hard to separate the human from the icon sometimes. If the world doesn't know anything about Christopher Wallace, it's definitely that he had a good heart and he was a great spirit."

Wallace adds that if his dad were alive today, he’d have an incredible reaction to becoming a new inductee into the Hall of Fame.

“Other than making a joke because he had the biggest sense of humor, he would be proud to see how far hip hop, Black culture and the inspiration of Black culture has come," he says.

The Notorious B.I.G. was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York and signed to Bad Boy Records in 1993. He would end up releasing two official albums (Ready to Die and the posthumous Life After Death). Much of the credit though, C.J. says, is to Sean “Puffy” Combs, who founded the label and inked B.I.G. to a deal.

"Without Puff, there is no B.I.G., there really isn't," he says. "I feel that Puff doesn't get a lot of credit when it comes to how he was able to build B.I.G.'s character."