Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival Could Be Coming Back Next Year

HipHopDX reports that the official Instagram account for the rapper’s highly popular live event posted a picture confirming that it will be back in 2021. Captioned with “THE PARTY NEVER ENDS,” the picture features an astronaut with flame in its helmet.

It looks like Travis Scott ’s immensely popular Astroworld Fest could be returning next year — presumably if the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

According to Hypebeast, Scott himself took to social media and also shared the news, reportedly saying, “See you next year… at Astrofest can’t wait to turn the f*ck up! – T.”

A look at Scott’s social media shows cryptic hints at something potentially coming soon. In October, he announced that he was “going to go cook up and build these walls for Utopia” on Twitter. Later that month, he also stated that he was “in need of a thrill.”

The first Astroworld Fest was launched in 2018 and featured artists such as Young Thug, Rae Sremmurd, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, and more. At the 2019 iteration, Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and more hit the stage.

The event was, of course, cancelled this year because of COVID-19.