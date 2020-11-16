Lil Uzi Vert Could Be Retiring After Two More Albums

HipHopDX reports that the rapper, who just released Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future on Nov. 13, took to social media to announce his exit plan. In a tweet that he deleted soon after, the rapper tweeted the news to fans. “I’m dropping 2 more albums then I’m out,” he wrote.

Lil Uzi Vert may only have a couple more albums left in the tank before he decides to call it quits.

This news doesn't come as a surprise to fans who’ve been following his career. Last year, he abruptly announced that he was finished with music on Instagram. In a caption, he wrote, “I wanna take the time to say thank you to each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with music. I deleted everything, I wanna be normal … I wanna wake up in 2013.”

In an Instagram video posted a couple of days later, he revealed that the reason for his rash decision had to do with label woes. “Y’all talking about drop something,” he said. “I’m trying to drop something. I dropped ‘New Patek.’ That shit ain’t getting leaked. I’ve been tryna drop something new. Bro, this is my life now. All I can do is make music and sit back and wait for y’all response and make visions to this shit. You think I don’t want to drop music? You just got to understand when people don’t love you.”

RELATED: Lil Uzi Vert Puts Pride On Full Display With A Nike Rainbow Ensemble

Lil Uzi Vert ended up going back on his statement and releasing his second studio album Eternal Atake on March 6 of this year.

After Pluto x Baby Pluto’s release, Lil Uzi hinted at having a second full-length collaboration with Future coming out soon.