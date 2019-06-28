Lil Uzi Vert Puts His Pride On Display With Rainbow Ensemble

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 08: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lil Uzi Vert performs on Day 3 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

The Philadelphia-born rapper is showing his support for those who deserve equality!

Published 12 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

There are only two days left in the month of June, which means Pride Month is quickly coming to a close! 

Recently, Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert took to the ‘gram to show his support for the LBGTQ+ community through his fashion, and the look was fiyah! 

The 24-year-old rapper showed off his black Nike "Be True" T-shirt ($30) that showcased the rainbow flag matched with a pair of basic black sweatpants featuring a red inner stripe.

He also rocked a fly pair of rainbow Air Max 720 "Be True" sneakers that will run you a hefty coin of $200!

ICYMI: Pride Month is celebrated each June, honoring the 1969 Stonewall riots that took place in Manhattan, launching the gay rights movement in full effect in the United States. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots. 

It is always great to see people supporting the LGBTQ+ community any way they can to show their love and appreciation of people who deserve the same rights and respect that others receive.

(Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

