Lil Uzi Vert Puts His Pride On Display With Rainbow Ensemble

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
There are only two days left in the month of June, which means Pride Month is quickly coming to a close!
Recently, Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert took to the ‘gram to show his support for the LBGTQ+ community through his fashion, and the look was fiyah!
The 24-year-old rapper showed off his black Nike "Be True" T-shirt ($30) that showcased the rainbow flag matched with a pair of basic black sweatpants featuring a red inner stripe.
He also rocked a fly pair of rainbow Air Max 720 "Be True" sneakers that will run you a hefty coin of $200!
ICYMI: Pride Month is celebrated each June, honoring the 1969 Stonewall riots that took place in Manhattan, launching the gay rights movement in full effect in the United States. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots.
It is always great to see people supporting the LGBTQ+ community any way they can to show their love and appreciation of people who deserve the same rights and respect that others receive.
(Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
