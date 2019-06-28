Lil Uzi Vert Puts His Pride On Display With Rainbow Ensemble

There are only two days left in the month of June, which means Pride Month is quickly coming to a close!

Recently, Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert took to the ‘gram to show his support for the LBGTQ+ community through his fashion, and the look was fiyah!

The 24-year-old rapper showed off his black Nike "Be True" T-shirt ($30) that showcased the rainbow flag matched with a pair of basic black sweatpants featuring a red inner stripe.

He also rocked a fly pair of rainbow Air Max 720 "Be True" sneakers that will run you a hefty coin of $200!