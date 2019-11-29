Lil Uzi Vert And Playboi Carti's Friendship Is Officially Over

Uzi posted a series of tweets on Thursday (Nov. 28) to which he first gave many thanks to his support system before giving a tease for his highly anticipated Eternal Atake album.

After many promises of a Lil Uzi Vert and Playboi Carti collaboration in the works, their bromance is over.

I wanna let My Family know ... and I say Family because all the fans left along time ago. Only Family Stays so if you stayed I’m Thankful For U ... We Gonna Party so Hard In No Time #EA I LOVE YOU I SWEAR TIMES JUST BEEN CRAZY IM OKAY NOW :)

He later took shots at his business partners DJ Drama, calling him broke, and Don Cannon, who he said was fake but still had love for. A fan of Uzi’s asked him if he was still on good terms with the “Magnolia” rapper, to which he said, “No.” He later tweeted that he took a different route.

The once emerging duo officially linked in 2016 on “Left, Right,” which opened up the stages for a nine-city tour, according to Genius. They also collaborated on “Of Course We Ghetto Flowers.” The following year, the 25-year-old was featured on Carti’s “Lookin” and “wokeuplikethis.” This is where the two teased the idea of a joint project, 16*29. In 2018, Carti announced that they had more than 100 unreleased songs recorded together. The Grammy nominee appeared on “Shoota” off of Carti’s Die Lit album the same year, which hit No. 46 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

With no recent music releases in the last few months, the Philly native dropped some heat earlier this year with “Sanguine Paradise” and “That’s a Rack.”

Despite the current circumstances, EA is on the way with or without Carti.