Kodak Black’s Prison Release Reportedly Been Pushed Back

Kodak Black’s release from prison has reportedly been pushed back by a couple of months. The rapper is now set to get out on November 3, 2022, instead of in August.

Hypebeast reports that DJ Akademiks made the announcement on Twitter without giving an explanation for why the rapper’s release date was being delayed.

Last November, Kodak Black received a 46-month prison sentence after, according to U.S. District Court Judge Federico Moreno, the rapper lied about his past criminal records in attempts to buy six different handguns at Lou’s Police and Security Equipment in Hialeah, FL.

“I’m sorry for the actions that led me for where I’m standing,” said Kodak to the courtroom at the trail before receiving his sentence from the judge. “I do take full responsibility for my mishap.”

In September of this year, Kodak filed a lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and Kentucky’s Big Sandy prison warden after allegeding multiple incidents of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of authorities. Days after filing the suit, Black also petitioned President Donald Trump about getting the rest of his sentence commuted.

Despite the fact that he’s currently in prison, Black has been able to continuously release new music. Earlier this month, he released a new studio album, Bill Israel, that features appearances from Gucci Mane, Lil Yachty, Tory Lanez, and more.