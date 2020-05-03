Kodak Black Reportedly Assaulted By Multiple Prison Guards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 15: Rapper Kodak Black performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Festival at Banc of California Stadium on December 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

His lawyer is demanding a full investigation.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

Kodak Black’s team tweeted Sunday (May 3) that seven guards at the Kentucky prison where the rapper is incarcerated allegedly beat him while handcuffed.

"We just heard from fellow inmates at Max Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @Kodakblack treatment,” the first of three tweets said.

Two more tweets followed conveying this message: "Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object...Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said 'you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive.'”

Sandy preserve all video and conduct a full investigation. I have also reached out to DOJ, as I feel that a 3rd party investigation needs to take place immediately. There are recordings of the witnesses that called and stated what happened to Bill,” Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram.

Kodak, who is serving a 46-month federal prison sentence on weapons charges, is expected to be released in 2022.

The rapper previously claimed that he was abused while incarcerated in Miami, where he alleged the staff was “strategically killing” him slowly.

