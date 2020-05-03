Kodak Black Reportedly Assaulted By Multiple Prison Guards

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Kodak Black’s team tweeted Sunday (May 3) that seven guards at the Kentucky prison where the rapper is incarcerated allegedly beat him while handcuffed.
"We just heard from fellow inmates at Max Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @Kodakblack treatment,” the first of three tweets said.
Two more tweets followed conveying this message: "Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object...Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said 'you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive.'”
We just heard from fellow inmates at Max. Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @kodakblack treatment. He couldn't call himself as he is not allowed phone or visitation for 6 months as punishment for the incident in Miami, even though that has been the case since September— Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) May 3, 2020
They refuse to give him credit for that time. Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object— Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) May 3, 2020
Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said "you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive". We have notified his counsel @lawronin @bradfordcohen and he advised he will be asking for a full investigation by @thejusticedept and the FBI— Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) May 3, 2020
Sandy preserve all video and conduct a full investigation. I have also reached out to DOJ, as I feel that a 3rd party investigation needs to take place immediately. There are recordings of the witnesses that called and stated what happened to Bill," Kodak's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, wrote on Instagram.
Reposting from @kodakblack . I have requested that Big Sandy preserve all video and conduct a full investigation. I have also reached out to DOJ, as I feel that a 3rd party investigation needs to take place immediately. There are recordings of the witnesses that called and stated what happened to Bill. A 22 year old man serving approx 2 years more for a non violent crim is in a max pen. 1100 miles from his family and lawyers. This is true injustice. Not to mention when he was under the influence of an unknown substance during the incident in Miami 2 weeks before his sentencing on the paperwork case.
Kodak, who is serving a 46-month federal prison sentence on weapons charges, is expected to be released in 2022.
The rapper previously claimed that he was abused while incarcerated in Miami, where he alleged the staff was “strategically killing” him slowly.
