Kodak Black Reportedly Assaulted By Multiple Prison Guards

Kodak Black’s team tweeted Sunday (May 3) that seven guards at the Kentucky prison where the rapper is incarcerated allegedly beat him while handcuffed.

"We just heard from fellow inmates at Max Penitentiary Big Sandy KY. In regards to @Kodakblack treatment,” the first of three tweets said.

Two more tweets followed conveying this message: "Friday night he was badly beaten while in cuffs, by 7 guards at Big Sandy KY. They struck him in the head repeatedly with a metal object...Then after one of the guards flicked his genitals and said 'you're not so gangster now, you're gonna need bigger balls to survive.'”