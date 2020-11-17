Lil Wayne Faces 10 Years in Prison On Federal Weapons Charges

Lil Wayne is currently facing a new federal weapon charge. TMZ reports that the rapper has been charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and which can potentially carry up to a 10-year prison sentence maximum penalty.

This charge comes from an incident that occurred last December 2019 when Lil Wayne flew from California to Florida in a private plane which was searched by federal agents at Miami-Opa Locka Airport.

Speaking to TMZ, Wayne’s attorney, Howard Srebnick, said, of the gold-plated handgun that was found in his client's luggage, “There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person."

According to the Miami Herald, Miami-Dade Police were made aware of the plane after receiving a tip that the aircraft was potentially transporting marijuana and weapons.

This isn't his first rodeo with weapons. Lil Wayne has been arrested on weapons-related charges on multiple occasions. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon and served eight months of a year-long sentence at Rikers Island in New York.

In 2007, Lil Wayne was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and marijuana after being caught smoking by a New York City officer. A .40 caliber pistol was discovered near him at the time.