Hip Hop Awards ‘20: 2 Chainz And Lil Wayne Bring Out An HBCU Band For Their Set

2 Chainz reps Atlanta so heavily it’s no surprise he’d trot out an HBCU band in honor of his hometown.

Donning a Clark Atlanta varsity jacket and in front of an illustrated fist in the air, Chainz performed his hit “Money Maker.” Halfway through his set, Lil Wayne joined him to perform his verse.

Toward the end of the performance he stops for a powerful monologue about the loss of Black life and Black power.

2 Chainz released his latest album So Help Me God in September via Def Jam Records.

Watch 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s Hip Hop Awards performance below.