Megan Thee Stallion Claims That Tory Lanez Offered Her Money To Keep Quiet After Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that Tory Lanez offered her money after allegedly shooting her in the foot following their July argument.
In a new cover story interview with GQ, Megan explained that the rapper and singer begged her not to go public about the incident by offering her and a friend, who witnessed the event, money.
“[At this point] I'm really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” said Megan. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"
Megan also touched on the aftermath of the event as the shooting began to take over the internet, speaking to the need to project strength while, in actuality, being the victim of the situation.
"Like damn, I have to be tough through all this? All the time? It was like, who really checks on us or who protected us? You just go your whole life with that mentality," she said.
"And then when something actually happens to you, when you properly should have protected yourself, your first instinct was not to protect yourself, it was protecting other people. … So it was like, ‘What do I do?’ ‘What do I say?’ Like, ‘Is anybody going to believe what I'm saying?’" she continued.
Later on in the cover story, Megan spoke about former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine’s public reaction and criticism of “WAP,” the rapper’s explicit collaboration with Cardi B that has become a pop culture sensation within itself.
"I was like, ‘Girl, you literally had to go to YouTube or to your Apple Music to go listen to this song in its entirety," said Megan. "How are you in your Republican world even finding your way over here to talk about this? You must not have no WAP if you're mad at this song.’"
