Megan Thee Stallion Claims That Tory Lanez Offered Her Money To Keep Quiet After Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that Tory Lanez offered her money after allegedly shooting her in the foot following their July argument.

In a new cover story interview with GQ, Megan explained that the rapper and singer begged her not to go public about the incident by offering her and a friend, who witnessed the event, money.

“[At this point] I'm really scared because this is like right in the middle of all the protesting,” said Megan. “Police are just killing everybody for no reason, and I'm thinking, ‘I can't believe you even think I want to take some money. Like, you just shot me.'"

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Responds After Tory Lanez Says He’s Innocent In Instagram Livestream

Megan also touched on the aftermath of the event as the shooting began to take over the internet, speaking to the need to project strength while, in actuality, being the victim of the situation.