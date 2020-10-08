Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument that occurred while they were both driving in the same vehicle earlier this year, the Associated Press reports.
Lanez, 27, faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint, released on Thursday (October 8) states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.
Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.
Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, who suffered injuries to her feet after she left an SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.
Lanez reportedly fired four shots at Megan's feet following an argument. He was arrested and charged for possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle, but was released after posting bond for $35,000. In August, the Los Angeles Times reported that the district attorney’s office was reviewing the possibility of bringing felony assault charges against the 27-year-old.
On August 21, Megan shared an emotional Instagram video where she named Lanez as the one who shot her and called him out for planting false stories in the media. She also seemingly referenced her ordeal during her appearance on Saturday Night Live this past weekend.
Lanez shared his side of the story via a poorly-timed album drop, which occurred the day after the Breonna Taylor decision. On the opening track, he rapped, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting." The Canadian rapper was resoundingly slammed for using the incident to promote his music.
Lanez is set to appear in court on October 13.
Tory photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Megan photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball
