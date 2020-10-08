Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged rapper Tory Lanez with shooting Megan Thee Stallion during an argument that occurred while they were both driving in the same vehicle earlier this year, the Associated Press reports.

Lanez, 27, faces two felony charges — assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint, released on Thursday (October 8) states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion, who suffered injuries to her feet after she left an SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12.