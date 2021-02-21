Talib Kweli Says He Hasn’t Seen His Wife In Years Amid Divorce News

Talib Kweli broke his silence on Sunday (Feb. 21) after TMZ reported two day earlier that his wife, DJ Eque, filed for divorce.

"Eque and I have been separated since 2015. We haven't lived in the same house or even seen each other since 2015," he says in a statement, according to Vlad TV.

The Black Star rapper’s estranged wife filed divorce papers on Friday in Los Angeles, seeking to legally end their marriage of nearly 12 years, according to TMZ. Their rocky marriage included getting kicked out of a club after they clashed when Eque saw him talking to another woman in the nightspot.

Despite the brawl, Kweli and Eque remained legally married through the years. TMZ said they don’t have any minor children together.

Last year, Twitter permanently suspended the rapper for harassing a 24-year-old activist named Maya Moody, who said he continually tweeted at her. He denied harassing Moody.

Kweli later announced that he “officially left” Twitter and joined Patreon.

