Stevie Wonder Is Permanently Moving To Ghana

Stevie Wonder is packing his bags and moving to Ghana.

The music icon recently spoke to Oprah Winfrey and explained his decision.

"I wanna see this nation smile again. And I want to see it before I leave to travel to move to Ghana because I'm going to do that," said Wonder.

"You're going to permanently move to Ghana?" asked Oprah.

"I am," he replied. "I don't want to see my children's children's children have to say, 'Oh please like me. Please respect me, please know that I am important, please value me.' What is that?"

This isn't the first time Wonder considered moving to Ghana. In 1994, he said he felt there was "more of a sense of community" in the African nation than in the US.