Daniel Kaluuya Explains Why He Wasn’t Invited To The Premiere Of ‘Get Out’

Actor Daniel Kaluuya became a household name after his breakout role in the 2017 classic Get Out. However, the Judas and Black Messiah star recently revealed he wasn’t even invited to the Sundance premiere.

While appearing on The Graham Norton Show, the 31-year-old said, “[During] the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther. I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get an invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed. Someone texted me, ‘It’s done really well.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s cool!'”

Appearing shocked, Norton asked if he told anyone associated with the film.

The British born actor said, “I don’t ask questions. You don’t really want to be in a place where you don’t feel wanted.”

See a clip from the interview below: