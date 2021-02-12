Watch: Robin Roberts Hilariously Gets The Vapors For Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya, who is currently starring in Judas and the Black Messiah, is one of the most talented actors of this generation, and also happens to be one of the most handsome. GMA host anchor Robin Roberts got caught up in his spell during a virtual interview on Thursday (Feb. 12) that has now gone viral.

Inquiring about the highly anticipated Black Panther sequel, Roberts said, “I’m buttering you up, can you tell us anything about Black Panther 2?”

Without missing a beat, the Oscar nominee said, “You got to give me more butter, man.”

Roberts threw her head back in laughter, clearly overwhelmed by Kaluuya’s swag as he continued, “That’s not enough butter. You got to come better.”

Roberts couldn’t stop laughing as she shifted in her seat. She responded with, “Oh, my -- you better be glad we’re not in the same studio together, I’d come right back at you.”

“What do you do?” Kaluuya replied with a cool grin. “What do you do?” he asked again.

The Emmy winner could barely contain herself as she said, “You are too much.”

RELATED: Why GMA's Robin Roberts Is Working from Home During COVID-19 Crisis

Roberts then thanked him for keeping her on her toes and he quickly added, “You have to, man. We got to make you your tallest height.”

“That’s right,” she agreed. “I’ll bring more butter, I’ll bring the butter next time.”

Judas and the Black Messiah is currently streaming on HBO Max. Watch the hilarious exchange below.