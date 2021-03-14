Grammys 2021: Blue Ivy Carter Wins First Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’

There’s a saying that the fruit never falls far from the tree. That’s certainly the case with Blue Ivy Carter, the talented 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Blue Ivy won her first Grammy Award Sunday (March 14) afternoon at the pre-telecast ceremony of the 63rd annual Grammys Awards.

She scored a win for the prestigious trophy in the best music video category for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” video.