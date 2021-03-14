Grammys 2021: Blue Ivy Carter Wins First Award For ‘Brown Skin Girl’

There’s a saying that the fruit never falls far from the tree. That’s certainly the case with Blue Ivy Carter, the talented 9-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
Blue Ivy won her first Grammy Award Sunday (March 14) afternoon at the pre-telecast ceremony of the 63rd annual Grammys Awards.
She scored a win for the prestigious trophy in the best music video category for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” video.
Tina Knowles, Blue Ivy’s grandmother, sent her congratulations via Instagram.
“Congratulations to my beautiful talented, grand daughter for being one of The youngest Grammy winners! For ‘Brown Skin Girl’ You go my Blue Blue!!! Soo proud of you!!!” she wrote.
For those who are wondering, Blue Ivy is the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award, according to Yahoo. Leah Peasall was 8 years old when she won a Grammy in 2001 for her contribution on the soundtrack to O Brother, Where Art thou?
In 2020, Blue Ivy won her first BET Award, sharing it with her mom, WizKid and Saint Jhn for Brown Skin Girl. She was the youngest winner ever for the BET Awards.
