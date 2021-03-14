H.E.R. Wins Grammy For Song Of The Year: ‘I Didn't Know My Fear Could Turn Into

H.E.R. has won “Song of the Year” for the 63rd Grammy Awards for her song “I Can’t Breathe.”

The song which came out in Summer 2020 during the height of the Black Lives Matter Movement, was written over Facetime and recorded at her mother’s house, the artist shared during her acceptance speech. Her protest song shook the internet as a response to the 2020 police killings of unarmed Black people.

H.E.R. also won Best R&B Song for “Better Than I” with Robert Glasper and Meshell Ndegeocello during the Premiere Ceremony hours before the live show.

Other artists nominated for “Song of the Year” included Beyoncé’s “BLACK PARADE,” Roddy Ricch’s “The Box,” Taylor Swift’s “cardigan,” Post Malone’s “Circles,” Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now,” Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted,” and JP Saxe featuring Julia Michaels’ “If the World Was Ending.”

Watch the official video for “I Can’t Breathe” below: