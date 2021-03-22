MLK Interlude On Justin Bieber's New Album 'Justice' Gets Bernice King's Support After Backlash

Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, is thanking Justin Bieber for his support of the King Center and its Be Love campaign.

Via Twitter, the King Center’s CEO responded to Bieber’s public and financial backing of a myriad of charatites, including Anti Recidivism Coalition, the Compton Pledge, Equal Justice Initiative, LIFT, This Is About Humanity, and more.

“Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something,” she responded. “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice.”

