MLK Interlude On Justin Bieber's New Album 'Justice' Gets Bernice King's Support After Backlash

Bernice King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, is thanking Justin Bieber for his support of the King Center and its Be Love campaign.
Via Twitter, the King Center’s CEO responded to Bieber’s public and financial backing of a myriad of charatites, including Anti Recidivism Coalition, the Compton Pledge, Equal Justice Initiative, LIFT, This Is About Humanity, and more.
“Each of us, including artists and entertainers, can do something,” she responded. “Thank you, @justinbieber, for your support, in honor of #Justice, of @TheKingCenter’s work and of our #BeLove campaign, which is a part of our global movement for justice.”
The appreciation for support comes amid backlash the pop star received over the use of archived MLK quotes he sampled on his new album Justice.
Released on Friday (March 19), Bieber’s latest record opens with a famous quote from the legendary civil rights leader: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere”. It also features an ‘MLK Interlude’, using samples from King’s 1967 sermon, ‘But If Not’.
Bieber announced his campaign to raise awareness for social justice organizations and charities just hours before dropping his new LP.
According to NME, Martin Luther King Jr. is listed as a songwriter on the album so the King estate would have to approve and license any use of his speeches or papers.
