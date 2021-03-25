Ebro Responds After Saweetie Opens Up About 'PTSD' From Hot97 Freestyle Debacle

Saweetie recently dug up the uncomfortable memory of her 2018 freestyle debacle on Hot97's Ebro In The Morning, telling Cosmopolitan that the incident left her with "PTSD." Now, the show's host Ebro Darden has responded with more details about the awkward appearance.

The "Tap In" rapper stopped by Ebro In The Morning in 2018, when she was relatively new on the hip hop scene, and took part in the show's tradition of having visiting artists freestyle for the radio audience. Saweetie's performance was less than stellar, and Ebro and his co-hosts dragged her over it — as did Twitter.

In her Cosmopolitan cover story, Saweetie said, “It was a really dark point in my life. I went from being so loved so quickly because of ‘Icy Grl’ to, on my first promo run, well, you saw the interview. The script flipped really quick, like night and day. I was like, Wait…”

She continued, “I had PTSD from that.”

Ebro Darden and his co-hosts Peter Rosenberg and Laura Stylez discussed the incident on their show Wednesday.

“We were down to do the interview,” Stylez said. “But her team was really pushing for her to freestyle. I remember us specifically lying, saying our equipment didn’t work because we didn’t want to do that to her. … We didn’t want her to freestyle. Let's just have the interview.”

Darden added, “We tried to avoid you rapping so we could make it a soft landing for you as an artist. … She did say, and I quote: ‘I ain’t just one of these Instagram models. I ain’t just one of these people who look pretty on the ‘gram. I do this rap thing. I freestyle. That’s how I started. I just like floating over records.’”

Watch the full exchange, below: