Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Settles Lawsuit With The Crips

The estate of Nipsey Hussle has settled a trademark lawsuit with the Crips.

TMZ reports Nipsey’s brother, Samiel Asghedom, filed a document with the court on March 25 that stated the estate had reached a settlement with Crips LLC.

The details are unknown as both parties “are still hammering out some of the terms,” according to TMZ.

The estate of Nipsey Hussle will allegedly make the agreement public sometime in the near future.

In October, Asghedom (also known as Blacc Sam) filed a lawsuit against the Crips over their use of the slogan “The Marathon Continues.”

The legal battle was sparked after Blacc Sam sought ownership over copyright usage of the phrase. Blacc Sam assumed control of his late brother’s estate when Nipsey was killed in 2019. He soon learned that the Crips LLC had already filed several trademarks to use “The Marathon Continues” for their purposes.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Brother And Crips Gang Could Land In Court For ‘The Marathon Continues’ Trademark

According to court documents obtained by Billboard, Asghedom filed a 20-page complaint against the Crips LLC seeking monetary damage and a court order for the destruction of any products made with the trademark.

The estate's attorney, James A. Bryant II, assured the public that the organization is not affiliated with the notorious Los Angeles street gang of the same name in a statement to the publication.

March 31 marks the second anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s death. He was only 33 years old.