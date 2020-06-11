Lil Kim Gives Her Daughter Royal A 6th Birthday Party Complete With A White Horse

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Lil Kim went all out to celebrate their daughter Royal Reign’s 6th birthday yesterday!
Despite practicing social distancing, Kim went all out to ensure their daughter had the Frozen-themed birthday party of her dreams. How cute!
In the photos, Royal can be seen wearing an adorable tutu dress with cornrows that spelled out her name. How cute!
Kim gave her baby girl the best gift ever- a white pony named Prince.
After enjoying a day filled with Frozen-themed activities, Royal was all smiles as her dad presented her with Anna and Elsa dolls.
We are elated to see Royal enjoying her big day.
Did we mention that the cutie even received a Happy Birthday shout out from Lil Nas X? What a day to remember.
Happy Birthday, Royal!
