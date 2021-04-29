Summer Walker Says She’s Done With Men

Summer Walker updated her fans about her love life on Monday (April 26).

The “White Tee” singer headed over to her Instagram stories by way of her “Galactawhore” IG account to let her followers know that she is done with men, according to iHeartRadio.com.

“I never wanna see another [eggplant emoji] again. I’m scarred fo life,” Walker wrote on IG.

It is unclear as to what might have happened to make the talented songstress feel this way, but several fans have appeared to be supportive of her decision. Walker quickly shared a screenshot from one of her fans who replied to her post.

“You have come to your senses! FINALLY,” the message said. Walker reshared the DM and responded saying, “It’s not even funny but fr tho.”

The award-winning artist most recently welcomed her first child with London On Da Track.