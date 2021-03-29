Summer Walker Gives Birth To A Baby Girl, And London On Da Track Gives Fans A First Glimpse Of The Newborn!

Written by Tweety Elitou

Join us in sending our congratulations to Summer Walker and London On Da Track, who recently welcomed a healthy baby girl! Thrilled about their new addition, the happy parents shared the exciting news via social media, along with a first glimpse of the newborn.

While it is unclear when the "Lil Princess Bubblegum" made her grand debut, it is apparent that there's nothing but love surrounding the infant. On Sunday, the proud dad penned this sweet message to his daughter. "From the first time I held you in my arms I knew you were special I’m overwhelmed with Joy. I can’t even [cap emoji]. This [is] Allah’s best birthday gift to me ...priceless moments [you] can value forever," London captioned an Instagram photo showing his daughter's tiny hand gripping his pinkie.

The record producer went on to thank Erykah Badu, who served as the family's personal doula for the birth. "@erykahbadu gratitude beloved for the genuineness and love," he added. "We grateful for you being a part of our lil Princess bubblegum journey." For those who may not be aware, this isn't the first time that Badu participated in a birth of the newborn. Back in 2020, the famous singer and certified doula helped Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcome their second child, Rue Rose. RELATED | What A Welcome!: Erykah Badu Oversaw Teyana Taylor's At-Home Birth And Ushered In Baby Rue Rose With Crystals Last but not least, London On Da Track humbly thanked Summer. "This gift I can cherish 4L [for life]," he concluded.