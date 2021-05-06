The Weeknd Ties Janet Jackson’s Record On The Billboard Hot 100

The Weeknd is celebrating his third no. 1 from the After Hours album, which is "Save Your Tears." According to Billboard, he is only the second artist in history to have three no. 1 singles in three distinct years from one album.

"Heartless" in 2019” and "Blinding Lights" in 2020 also topped the charts.

"Save Your Tears" skyrocketed to no. 1 this week when a remix was released with Ariana Grande.

The only other artist to achieve this was Janet Jackson with 1989’s Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814. According to Billboard, “Love Will Never Do (Without You)," charted at no . 1 in 1991,”Miss You Much” hit the top spot in 1989 (and) “Escapade” and “Black Cat” were no. 1s in 1990.

The 31-year-old celebrated by retweeting the historic news. See below: