Chuck D Clears The Air About His ‘Falling Out’ With Flavor Flav

Flavor Flav and Chuck D seem to have been in a rough spot when it came to their relationship, but it appears two of the members of the legendary rap group Public Enemy are hoping to mend fences.
In February of 2020, Flavor Flav was allegedly ousted from Public Enemy by his groupmate Chuck D following a dispute over a performance at a Los Angeles rally for then presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders. However, a statement published to Enemy Radio’s official website (operated by Chuck D) claimed that Flav’s firing was an elaborate “hoax” concocted to foster social commentary and promote Enemy Radio’s latest album, “Loud Is Not Enough.” The album included a single, “Food As A Machine Gun,” which Chuck and Flav are both featured on.
During an appearance on UPROXX’s podcast show People’s Party WithTalib Kweli, Chuck claimed that Flav and he manufactured the break-up together. In the pre-taped interview, he clarified that the longtime hype man was never let go from the group and that he still considers him very much his partner.
“I'm not saying it’s a hoax. I’m saying the original intention is to get your attention,” said Chuck D. “And that play attention gets you to pay attention.”
To further clarify, when asked about Flavor Flav saying he can’t be fired from the group, Chuck D responded, “He can’t. He’s a partner. You don’t fire partners. You just walk away from them.”
RELATED: Chuck D Reveals Flavor Flav Beef Was A Hoax
However, Flav tweeted in April of 2020 that “I am not a part of your hoax.”
“There are more serious things in the world right now than April Fool's jokes and dropping records,” Flav tweeted.
See the tweet below:
When asked by TMZ if he has spoken to Flavor Flav since the “falling out” at the Sanders rally, he answered, “It’s whatever Flavor wants to do. We can do many things without him, but it’s up to him.”
He added, “He don’t know Bernie, Larry Sanders, or Colonel Sanders. He don’t know the difference. He wants to be Flavor, and that’s fine.”
See below:
(Photos from left: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)
COMMENTS