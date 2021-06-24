Nas’ ‘It Was Written’ Expanded Digital Edition To Be Released In Honor Of 25th Anniversary

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Nas’ sophomore album It Was Written, Legacy Recordings is releasing an expanded Digital Edition featuring previously unavailable bonus tracks.

According to a press release, the project will feature its entire original tracklist with the addition of bonus songs “Silent Murder” and “Street Dreams” (Bonus Verse), which were previously unreleased through digital service providers.

The release is slated for July 2.

Additionally, Get On Down will release limited edition collectible 25th anniversary versions of It Was Written, including a 2LP Silver & Clear Galaxy Effect colored vinyl edition housed in a gatefold jacket and an old-school cassette with an original 8 panel J-Card featuring full lyrics in a custom slip case.

A second 7-inch vinyl single (A-Side/B-Side Effect with Silver & Black) of "The Message" and "Street Dreams" (extended version) in a custom picture jacket. The 2LP vinyl, 7-inch vinyl single and the special cassette will be offered in a special 25th anniversary bundle, projected to ship in September.

It Was Written was released on July 2, 1996 and helped propel the Queensbridge rapper into the commercial spotlight. With over 2.5 million copies sold, the LP is Nas’ best-selling to date.