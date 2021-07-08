MF DOOM To Get A Street Named In Honor of Him

Rapper MF DOOM (born Daniel Dumile) passed away more than eight months ago at the age of 49; now, a street in his hometown of Long Beach, NY, is being named after him.

According to HipHopDX, a petition was started to have the East Hudson Street block between Riverside Boulevard and Long Beach Road become KMD-MF DOOM Way.

Dr. Patrick C. Graham, who went to high school with the rapper, launched the petition, tells the outlet after the KMD-MF-DOOM Way Committee reached out to him to start the petition four months ago; it has reached 9,600 signatures of its 10,000 signatures.

“I’m just happy this is happening because it’s not only a victory for Dumile’s legacy, but it’s also about showing that community our generation,” Dr. Graham tells the site. “It is a way for people to see a symbol of our generation and our impact, particularly in a community that’s gentrifying pretty fast.”

Doom died on Oct. 31, 2020, but it was officially announced on his Instagram account by his wife, Jasmine, on Dec. 31.

“Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off,” she captioned a portion of the post. “My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet.”

MF DOOM is preceded in death by his son, King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile, who died in 2017 at 14.