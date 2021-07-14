DMX Mural Unveiled At Housing Complex He Once Lived

Iconic rapper DMX is being honored with a mural at Calcagno Houses in Yonkers, New York, which is where he once lived. The distinctive-voiced artist, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at just 50 years old.
See images of the mural from CBS News in the video below:
In 1998, he released the albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood – which sold 10 million copies combined.
On April 3, he was hospitalized after suffering a suspected drug overdose and subsequent heart attack. DMX died six days later. According to Vulture, who spoke with a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office X passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack which ultimately cut off the blood flow to his brain.
His eighth album, Exodus, was posthumously released in May.
