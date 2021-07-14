Trending:

DMX Mural Unveiled At Housing Complex He Once Lived

YONKERS, NEW YORK - JULY 13: The official mural of DMX is unveiled on July 13, 2021 in Yonkers, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Def Jam)

DMX Mural Unveiled At Housing Complex He Once Lived

The rapper died on April 9 at the age of 50.

PUBLISHED ON : JULY 14, 2021 / 10:31 AM

Written by BET Staff

Iconic rapper DMX is being honored with a mural at Calcagno Houses in Yonkers, New York, which is where he once lived. The distinctive-voiced artist, born Earl Simmons, died on April 9 at just 50 years old.

See images of the mural from CBS News in the video below:

RELATED: BET Awards 2021: Stage Explodes in Electrifying Tribute to DMX

In 1998, he released the albums It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot and Flesh of My Flesh, Blood of My Blood – which sold 10 million copies combined.

On April 3, he was hospitalized after suffering a suspected drug overdose and subsequent heart attack. DMX died six days later. According  to Vulture, who spoke with a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office  X passed away from a cocaine-induced heart attack which ultimately cut off the blood flow to his brain. 

His eighth album, Exodus, was posthumously released in May.

(Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Def Jam)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music