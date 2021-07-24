Kanye West Day Proclaimed In Atlanta

Kanye West is associated with Chicago, and for good reason, considering it’s where he grew up and launched his music career. The rapper, superproducer and fashion designer was actually born in Atlanta, though and it’s where he held his Donda Listening Event on Thursday night (July 22) in preparation for the release of the highly-anticipated album.

According to TMZ, ‘Ye is also receiving an honor from the city. On the same day as his listening event, the City of Atlanta presented West with a plaque backstage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and officially proclaimed July 22 Kanye West Day.

Additionally, Kevin James, president of ATL’s own Morris Brown College, presented Kanye with a token of appreciation, honoring his late-mom, Donda West, who taught at the school for nearly two decades and was chair of the English Department. She passed away on November 10, 2007.

Named Dr. Donda West Meritorious Service to Morris Brown College, the award honors the scholar who started her career at the school, the only HBCU in Georgia founded by Black people.

TMZ reports that Kanye’s family, including Kim Kardashian, their children and Khloe Kardashian, were next to the rapper when he received the awards. They also note that he was very emotional about the occasion.