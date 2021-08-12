Jadakiss Responds To Tyler, The Creator’s ‘Crush’ On The Breakfast Club

Since The Lox and Dipset’s Verzuz battle last week (Aug 3) the internet — especially New York — has been on fire.

Jadakiss’ streaming went up a reported 200 percent, Fat Joe made a recap video that went out of this world, and they’ve been booked and busy since, touring every radio show imaginable.

RELATED: 5 Reasons We Can’t Wait For The LOX and Dipset’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle]

On Wednesday (Aug 11), the Yonkers trio stopped by the syndicated radio show "The Breakfast Club" in New York to discuss just how much Verzuz has affected their lives, but not before radio host, Charlamagne Tha God, got Kiss’s opinion on Tyler, The Creator's sentiments about him.

Mid battle, the "Call Me If You Get Lost" rapper commented that he had a “crush” on Jadakiss. When asked by Charlamagne about it, the response was, well, New York.

“Tyler, The Creator better chill out,” Jadakiss answered with Styles P and Sheek Louch laughing beside him.

The 46-old rapper then got serious, giving Tyler flowers for the work he’s put in.

“I like Tyler, The Creator, you know what he does, man,” he said. “That just means he’s tapped into our frequency he loved Verzuz. I didn’t take it as disrespect. He said he had a crush on me or some crazy s**t. [He’s] very talented and very smart.”

It was the right response given Tyler later clarified his enduring sentiments. The IGOR artist continued, “He made it a point to say, ‘We are home, where rap started. We feed our family because we use our voice over instrumentals, why the f**k are y’all n****s rapping over the songs?’ He wasn’t too cool to care. When Jadakiss said that, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m in love with this n***a.'”

Watch the full interview below.