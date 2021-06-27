BET Awards 2021: Tyler The Creator Recreates His Music Video For ‘Lumberjack’ On Stage

Tyler the Creator gave the BET Awards 2021 audience and viewers a show with his first ever performance at the awards.

The 30-year-old gave a theatrical performance of his single “Lumberjack,” recreating the outdoor set from its music video. The rapper started the show riding along in an old-school luxury car during a windstorm. He then got out of the car in front of a CGI house and checked a mailbox, before he and the house were blown away by the storm.

RELATED: Style Evolution: Tyler, The Creator's Trendsetting Looks That Break The Mold Of Hip Hop Fashion

Tyler the Creator won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album with his previous album Igor. Critics have lauded his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, which dropped Friday (June 25). The new album includes features from Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell (“Juggernaut”), Lil Wayne (“Hot Wind Blows”), Ty Dolla $ign and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“WusYaName”), and more.