LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Tyler, the Creator performs onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

BET Awards 2021: Tyler The Creator Recreates His Music Video For ‘Lumberjack’ On Stage

The rapper walked through a windstorm during a live performance.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Quinci LeGardye

Tyler the Creator gave the BET Awards 2021 audience and viewers a show with his first ever performance at the awards.

The 30-year-old gave a theatrical performance of his single “Lumberjack,” recreating the outdoor set from its music video. The rapper started the show riding along in an old-school luxury car during a windstorm. He then got out of the car in front of a CGI house and checked a mailbox, before he and the house were blown away by the storm.

Tyler the Creator won the Grammy award for Best Rap Album with his previous album Igor. Critics have lauded his new album Call Me If You Get Lost, which dropped Friday (June 25). The new album includes features from Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell (“Juggernaut”), Lil Wayne (“Hot Wind Blows”), Ty Dolla $ign and YoungBoy Never Broke Again (“WusYaName”), and more.

(Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

